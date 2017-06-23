Robert Godwin's family in court battle over his estate

The mother of Robert Godwin’s youngest children tell Cleveland 19 an ongoing court battle with Godwin’s older children has made the grieving process harder. Godwin was randomly shot and killed, and the video of the murder was uploaded to Facebook by Steve Stephens, on Easter Sunday.

Godwin left behind ten children, and assets of about $500, probate court documents state. The court battle currently will decide who administers Godwin’s estate, which includes the listed assets, and also “a potential civil claim.” Cleveland 19 has learned there may be potential future litigation against Facebook, and/or the estate of Steve Stephens.

Eight of Godwin’s children have agreed to allow Robert Godwin’s daughter Debbie Godwin to administer the estate. The mother of his two youngest children, Angela Small, is objecting to her appointment. Debbie Godwin reached out to Cleveland 19 and said that their side of the family had no desire to speak with the press about the ongoing court issue, and did not want to litigate the issue in the media.

Small said the battle is about more than just money, it’s about her sons’ rights.

She explained that her sons by Godwin, 8-year-old Marsean and 11-year-old Terrell, have had a difficult time emotionally since their father was murdered.

“When my kids tell me they what to be with their father they don't want to live any more they want to be with their father and that hurts me so bad because I can't do nothing I can't fix them,” said Small.

She said the boys have had nightmares, and she’s had to sleep with them since his murder.

“My oldest, Terrell, he feel like he don't even want to be here no more because his father’s not here, cause they were so close like they're hurting bad and I'm trying to take the role on as mother and father,” said Small.

She said the battle over Godwin’s estate is making the grieving process harder for her and her children.

“[Robert Godwin] was my best friend my everything,” said Small. “It's so much stuff that my kids are going through emotionally and I'm being strong for them because call they have is me.”

The attorney for Small, Shaun Whitehead, said that he took her case in order to protect her rights, and the rights of her children.

“At this point they're an immense victim, and they're wronged and they need to be right,” said Whitehead. “Our number one goal is to make sure that this never happens to any other family in this country again.”

