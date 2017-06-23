Tribe fans gear up to cheer on the AL Central leaders during weekend homestand

It was not only a hot and humid Friday outside in northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Indians are also currently heating up.

Entering Friday night's game, they had won eight of their last nine games (they lost Friday, but that's still pretty good).

It may go without saying, but Tribe fever had taken over by the time the division foe Twins were in town for a weekend series. Tribe fans lined up and were fired up for one of the hottest team in the American League Central Division.

"Oh, we're thrilled to see them doing so well. We hope they can keep it up from the last couple of games," said Joy Blankenship.

Blankenship is among those who could hardly wait to hear those famous words "Play Ball" at Progressive Field.

Mike Martino and Doug and Kelly McEldowney were also feeling the burn for the Tribe, thinking the squad is October bound.

There's no doubt that those folks were ready for America's favorite past time.

The rain held off for most of the game Friday.

The Tribe swept the Twins in a four game set this past weekend.

On Friday, however, Minnesota defeated the Indians 0-5.

