Collinwood native NFL player Cecil Shorts III gives back with free football camp

Saturday morning, 200 boys and girls attended a football camp hosted by Collinwood native and Tampa Bay Buccaneer player Cecil Shorts III.

The free event at Collinwood High School is one way that Shorts has continued to give back to his home community. Shorts was born in Cleveland and attended Collinwood High. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Shorts and some of his NFL teammates will teach the children non-contact football drills and the fundamentals of playing the game. The kids also get an autographed item, lunch, and a camp t-shirt.

Shorts says he wants to give back to the community that helped him become the man he is today.

