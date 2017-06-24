Cleveland Pride 2017: Parade , Rally & Festival today

The 28th annual Cleveland Pride Parade, Rally and Festival is happening today at Voinovich Park in Cleveland.

The festival gates open at 11 a.m., and there is no admission fee.

The parade steps off at noon from West 3rd Street and St. Clair Avenue downtown. The route goes east on Lakeside Avenue, then north on East 9th Street, heading directly into Voinovich Park. The Grand Marshal is Linda Krasienko, who founded a retirement home for LGBTQ community members called "A Place for Us."

As soon as the parade reaches the park, the rally will begin at the main stage. There will be several performances and speeches to commemorate the event.

After the rally, the stage will open for more performers.

The festival will feature over 50 vendors, and plenty of local food options. There is also a Children's Zone and Youth Towne for younger guests.

