Cleveland Zoo turns into giant playground this weekend

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will morph into a giant playground this weekend only for the third annual KidsDays event.

The event runs all weekend during regular zoo hours and is included in the price of admission. The first 1,000 kids on both days will get a free elephant mask.

In addition to extra play, there will be three Thriller BMX team shows, a 3-hole miniature golf course, a mobile gaming trailer and a DJ Dance Party. There will also be special animal enrichment activities. You can feed a giraffe and play with those fun ZooKeys that made a comeback this year.

On Saturday, kids can meet their favorite PBS characters from 11 am until 3 pm.

Discount tickets can be purchased here or at any northeast Ohio Giant Eagle locations. Zoo Members are free.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.