Sanders joining Midwest bus tour against Senate health bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is joining a MoveOn.org bus tour through Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, where he'll urge hometown Republican Sens. Pat Toomey, Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito to oppose the Senate bill.

The measure carries forward many of the goals of House-passed legislation aimed at upending the federal health care overhaul commonly known as Obamacare.

Sanders is scheduled to rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday and in Columbus and Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday.

