Toledo Zoo's Louie the elephant arrives at new Nebraska home

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Louie the elephant has arrived at his new home in Nebraska after a 700-mile trip from the Toledo Zoo.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2s7D6Jb ) Toledo Zoo officials say there weren't any problems during the 13 ½ hours trip that ended Friday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, where plans call for Louie to mate with its five female elephants.

The 14-year-old Louie was chosen as the best possible mate by the Survival Species Plan, a program sponsored by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that manages breeding to ensure diversity.

It's hoped that Louie and the females will create a new bloodline among captive African elephants in North America.

Louie will be kept in quarantine initially and then slowly introduced to the females before courtship begins in earnest.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

