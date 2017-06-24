Cleveland Indians having a sweepstakes for autographed memorabilia

The Cleveland Indians organization is having a sweepstakes for autographed memorabilia.

Fans have a chance to win a Cody Allen jersey.

You can also enter yourself to have the chance to win cleats autographed by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

This is all part of a social media push to get Cleveland Indians voted into the Major League Baseball All-Star game. You can find out more information about the sweepstakes here.

