Teenagers are not working summer jobs as much as they used to

It turns out teenagers are not working summer jobs like their parents once did. According to a CBS News report data shows teens are more likely to be in summer school, volunteering or hanging out with friends.

In July of 1986, 57 percent of teens 16-19 were employed, in July of 2016 only 36 percent of teens in that age range were employed. The CBS News report also shows 12 percent of Americans 16-19 in 1986 were taking summer classes, in 2016 that number rose to 42 percent.

Some school districts in the country have also made the academic year longer. Some employers said older workers are more reliable and are more likely to show up on time.

