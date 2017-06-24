Proceeds from Parrot Head Run go towards foster program in Ohio

Proceeds from Saturday's Parrot Head Run in the Flats went to Fostering Hope. The 5K run was chip timed.

Participants received:

Parrot Head Race t-shirt

Themed finisher medal

Pre-race party with drinks and apps at East end Restaurant

Post-race after at Coastal Taco

Drawstring goody bag

Coupons at Coastal Taco.

Fostering Hope was established in 2013 and the organization helps raise awareness of challenges faced by kids within the foster care system.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.