Proceeds from Parrot Head Run go towards foster program in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Proceeds from Saturday's Parrot Head Run in the Flats went to Fostering Hope. The 5K run was chip timed.

Participants received:

  • Parrot Head Race t-shirt
  • Themed finisher medal
  • Pre-race party with drinks and apps at East end Restaurant
  • Post-race after at Coastal Taco
  • Drawstring goody bag
  • Coupons at Coastal Taco.

Fostering Hope was established in 2013 and the organization helps raise awareness of challenges faced by kids within the foster care system.

