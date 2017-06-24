Mark Schwab: I'm tired everyone's rush to get LeBron out of Cleveland

We were probably over due for this, another round of "LeBron is leaving Cleveland" rumors. Notice this really didn't happen when he was in Miami? Just when he's in Cleveland. All the time.



It's like the national media and basketball insiders everywhere love to fire up the hype train about getting the greatest player of our generation to get out of a town they really don't care for. It's nuts. It never ends!

We know why they do it. It's better of LeBron is in a flashier place. L.A. or New York or any place with glitz. Notice LeBron has never been connected to rumors about leaving for Milwaukee, Memphis or Utah?

Yeah. Funny how that happens. It's always how can they get him to the flashy market.

