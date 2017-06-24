Warning issued for swimmers at Lake Erie beaches

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a beach hazards statement for high swimming risk from noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

The high swimming risk is due to waves and currents. The following areas are impacted:

Lake Erie Beaches of Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Ashtabula, Ottawa and Lucas Counties in Ohio

Lake Erie Beaches of Erie County (PA)

According to the National Weather Service a beach hazards statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents.

The swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

