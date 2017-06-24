Dozier's home run lifts Twins past Indians 4-2

By STEVE HERRICK

CLEVELAND (AP) - Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.

Dozier homered into the left field porch on a 3-2 pitch and narrowed Cleveland's lead over Minnesota in the AL Central to one-half game.

The Indians swept a four-game series at Target Field last weekend, but the Twins have responded in the first two games of this series.

Cleveland's Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 13 and allowed three hits in seven innings, but throwing errors by second baseman Jason Kipnis and catcher Yan Gomes led to two unearned runs in the first.

Minnesota used five pitchers in the win. Taylor Rogers (4-1) recorded the final out of the seventh and pitched 1 1/3 innings.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his 20th save. Francisco Lindor doubled with two outs, but center fielder Byron Buxton made a diving catch of Kipnis' liner to end the game.

