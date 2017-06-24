Sammy Hagar delivers on and off stage

You may know legend Sammy Hagar as the “Red Rocker,” who at just shy of 70, still puts on a great concert. What you may not know, at every stop since 2009, he's left something behind for the community.



“Charity isn't something you brag about, you do it from the heart,” Hagar says.



He explains from time to time, his family got help from their local food bank, which is why he gives back now.



“I grew up poor, and food banks were a big deal,” Hagar says.



It's not just through donations. All the profits at his airport restaurants goes to food banks and other charities.



“Wherever I make money, that's where I leave money,” Hagar said.



The Hard Rock Rocksino matched Hagar's donation Saturday night for a total of $5,000.



“This job has blessed me to meet a lot of amazing people, and it's their heart and their experiences that encourages them to give,” said Dan Flowers from the Akron-Canton Food Bank.



Hagar is hoping others will take a note from him.



“Every band should do this. even if they gave $50 or $100 bucks,” Hagar said.



Between the two donations, they will provide 20,000 meals.

