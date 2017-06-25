Concert-goers disappointed after sound issues at Blossom

Some fans who attended Saturday night's Train concert at Blossom Music Center have taken to social media to complain after sound issues left lawn seat ticket holders unable to hear most of the show.

Reviews started pouring in on the concert venue's Facebook page, with many lawn seat ticket holders saying they could not hear several songs into the band's set.

Blossom Music Center posted on their page that the sound on the lawn was not "functioning properly" due to a power outage.

They said that they will contact lawn patrons in the next few days. No word yet if any refunds or compensation will be issued.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to Blossom Music Center and to Live Nation and have not heard back as of the time of this writing.

