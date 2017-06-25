Body found in Cleveland garage - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Body found in Cleveland garage

Cleveland Police say that homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a garage on Cleveland's east side. 

The garage is attached to a vacant home at 2198 E. 79th Street. 

The victim has not yet been identified and police have not said if the body was that of a man or woman. 

No further information have been made available. 

