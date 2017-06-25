Police ask for help identifying driver in I-71 crash that killed Cleveland woman

The family of a 26-year-old Cleveland woman who was killed in an accident on I-71 Saturday morning has started an online fund raising account to help raise money for her funeral.

Amanda Lingenfelter was described by the organizer to have a "beautiful spirit" and that she will always be remembered as a loving mother.

"This was so unexpected, so we are asking for any help that anyone can give," the account description reads.

Cleveland police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-71, near the W. 130th Street exit. Lingenfelter was struck by a car and died at the scene. The Ohio Department of Transportation says their cameras were facing another direction when the accident happened and did not capture anything on video.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver. The vehicle is described as a white or silver vehicle with front end damage. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5290.

