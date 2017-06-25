1 killed, 2 hurt in Canton shooting

Canton Police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man and hurt two others.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Edwards Avenue NE around 3:50 am Sunday. When they arrived, police found three shooting victims.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Alton Burton, was taken to Mercy Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries. The other two victims had non life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release. Their identities were not released.

Canton Police detectives and Ohio BCI are investigating.

Captain Jack Angelo also said that about 30 minutes before this shooting, someone was shot at the Skyline Terrace Apartments about 3.5 miles away. That victim had non life-threatening injuries. No word if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at (330) 489-3144.

