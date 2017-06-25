Ohio motorcyclist killed in crash

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (AP) - The state Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has been killed and his passenger injured after an accident in central Ohio's Morrow County.

The patrol says 34-year-old Aaron Howlett, of Caledonia, was killed early Sunday when his motorcycle veered of State Route 746 in Westfield Township and struck a mailbox and traffic sign before overturning. The passenger, 33-year-old Tara Carney, of Caledonia, was flown to a Columbus hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Westfield Township is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Columbus.

Neither Howlett nor Carney was wearing a helmet.

The patrol says alcohol and drugs are suspected of being a factor in the crash.

