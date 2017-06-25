Ohio motorcyclist killed in crash

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (AP) - The state Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has been killed and his passenger injured after an accident in central Ohio's Morrow County.
The patrol says 34-year-old Aaron Howlett, of Caledonia, was killed early Sunday when his motorcycle veered of State Route 746 in Westfield Township and struck a mailbox and traffic sign before overturning. The passenger, 33-year-old Tara Carney, of Caledonia, was flown to a Columbus hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Westfield Township is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Columbus.
Neither Howlett nor Carney was wearing a helmet.
The patrol says alcohol and drugs are suspected of being a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.