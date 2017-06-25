Conservation adviser criticizes Gov. Kasich in resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A top conservation adviser to Ohio Gov. John Kasich has resigned and has written a letter criticizing the state's natural resources agency.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2svevkW ) that Mike Budzik, a part-time policy liaison to the hunting and fishing community, says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has little regard for the state's outdoor enthusiasts.

Budzik says ODNR's lack of money and staff has resulted in hunting and fishing licenses going unchecked, calls about people trespassing not being responded to and hunting safety courses not being held.

ODNR spokeswoman Bethany McCorkle says the agency has better allocated its resources and is not understaffed. She denied rumors that ODNR's Wildlife Division will be eliminated.

A Kasich spokeswoman says the governor appreciates Budzik's service and wishes him well.

