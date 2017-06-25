Ohio government websites hacked

"Team System Dz" claims to be behind the hack. (Source: WOIO)

Several Ohio websites, including the Governor's page, have been hacked by what appears to be a pro-Islamic State group.

Other state pages affected include the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), and the Governor's wife's page.

When you go to the pages, they read, "Anti: Govt all word. You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries." It also reads, "I Love Islamic state."

Music sung in another language automatically begins to play as well.

A Facebook page called "Team System Dz" claims to be responsible for the hack.

A spokesperson for the Ohio DRC sent the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation and we are working aggressively to correct the situation. A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine how this occurred and how it can be prevented in the future."

The Team System Dz's Facebook says they have hacked websites in other areas as well.

No word when the websites will be restored.

