Crowd of people catch teen who fell off a ride at Six Flags (VIDEO)

A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York. According to WRAL she fell about 25 feet and a crowd of park guests and employees caught her before she hit the ground.

There is no word on how she slipped under the safety bar on the ride. WRAL also reports officials inspected the ride and it was in proper working order.

The ride will be closed until the park can do a thorough review of what happened. Video of the incident is below.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.