Police help horse on U.S. Route 250 in Wooster

The Wooster Policed helped a horse that was leading a driverless buggy on Sunday morning.

Apple Creek Police and Wooster Ohio State Patrol managed to get the buggy stopped on U.S. Route 250. Wooster Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators said the horse was very tired and excited. The owners were found and the horse was turned over to them.

