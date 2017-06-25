Party at Napoli's one more time

Two and a half months after his former teammates received their 2016 American League Championship rings, Mike Napoli will get his.

The ceremony will not be as big as the one the Tribe had for their Home Opener, obviously, but it will mean just as much to the guy that started the "Party at Napoli's" craze last year.



Napoli labored in the playoffs, but was a huge part of getting the Indians to October baseball. He slugged 34 homers and drove in 101 runs, he was a massive presence in the clubhouse and a fan favorite.

The decision to replace him with Edwin Encarnacion seems to be a good one to this point, Napoli will enter the series hitting under .200, but Indians fans should still appreciate what he did in 2016. A standing ovation should greet him as he receives his ring.

