Mike DeWine will campaign in Independence on Monday

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will be in Northeast Ohio on Monday as he kicks off his campaign for Governor. He said he will concentrate on education, jobs and the drug crisis.

The 70-year-old is one of the Ohio's longest serving and best known politicians.

Meet and Greet details:

Date : Monday, June 26

: Monday, June 26 Time : Doors open at 8 a.m., program beings at 8:30 a.m.

: Doors open at 8 a.m., program beings at 8:30 a.m. Location: L.A. Pete's, 6080 Brecksville Road, Independence, Ohio

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.