Report: Cavaliers talking 3-team trade to get Paul George

There is discussion of a 3-team trade that would send Paul George to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love to the Denver Nuggets. This news is coming from ESPN reporter Marc Stein.

George averaged 23 points a game and 6 rebounds a game for the Indiana Pacers in 2017. George also made the 1st All-NBA Defensive Team in 2014.

George has reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice in his career with the Indiana Pacers. Both times George and the Pacers lost to LeBron and the Miami Heat.

