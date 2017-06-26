Police issue alert for missing Westlake woman

Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman from the Westlake area.

According to the Westlake Police Department, Tiffany Wooten left her home late Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. after an argument. She apparently took a knife and extension cord with her and said that she loved her children.

Tiffany is a described as a 22-year-old black female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a pink jacket.

Police say she was last seen near Clague Road and Hilliard Boulevard.

Please contact the Westlake Police Department if you have any information.

