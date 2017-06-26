Newbury man killed in motorcycle crash

A Newbury man was killed after his motorcyclist crashed into a ditch late Sunday night.

According to police, 58-year-old Paul Collister crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle near the intersection of Bell Street and Munn Road in Newbury Township. Collister lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch.

NBFD Addr: Bell St & Munn Rd; Newbury Twp Type: Traffic Crash-I - one motorcycle mva, unkn injuries not responding but is awake. — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) June 26, 2017

Police say Collister was thrown from his motorcycle.

EMS responded and pronounced Collister dead at the scene.

Police did not mention whether Collister was wearing a helmet.

