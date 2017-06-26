Newbury man killed in motorcycle crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Newbury man killed in motorcycle crash

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

A Newbury man was killed after his motorcyclist crashed into a ditch late Sunday night.

According to police, 58-year-old Paul Collister crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle near the intersection of Bell Street and Munn Road in Newbury Township. Collister lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch.

Police say Collister was thrown from his motorcycle.

EMS responded and pronounced Collister dead at the scene.

Police did not mention whether Collister was wearing a helmet.

