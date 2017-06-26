Shooting, car crash leaves driver in critical condition

Police say a man crashed his vehicle into a fence after being shot overnight in Cleveland's west side.

According to police, a shooting was reported at approximately 12:15 a.m. near Potter Court and 19th Place.

The male driver of a brown four-door sedan was shot according to police. He then crashed his vehicle into a nearby fence.

EMS transported the victim to Metro hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

