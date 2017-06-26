Ohio AG DeWine kicks off campaign for governor in Independence

Attorney General Mike DeWine appeared in Independence Monday morning to kick off his campaign for Ohio governor.

DeWine officially announced on Sunday that he will run for governor in 2018. The 70-year-old Republican is known by many as one of Ohio's longest serving and best known politicians.

During his time as Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine has dedicated his focus and resources towards fighting Ohio's opioid crisis.

One political scientist expects DeWine to become an instant front-runner because of his popularity and available campaign funds.

Monday's event was held at L.A. Pete's, located at 6080 Brecksville Road at 8:30 a.m.

