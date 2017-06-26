Waterspouts spotted over Lake Erie, marine warnings issued

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning because several waterspouts were spotted over Lake Erie Monday morning.

#Waterspouts being reported in the thunderstorms occurring on #LakeErie. Special Marine Warnings have been issued. https://t.co/8Kp7TkxdwS — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 26, 2017

The warning was issued because of severe thunderstorms off the coast near Willowick. The waterspouts are capable of overturning boats and creating suddenly dangerous seas.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waterspouts are most commonly defined as tornadoes over water. There are two types, which include a tornadic waterspout and a fair weather waterspout.

The tornadic ones can either begin over land and move onto the water or form from severe thunderstorms over a body of water, such as Lake Erie.

The fair weather waterspouts develop in calmer weather over open water.

If a waterspout is spotted, NOAA urges people to use extreme caution and keep a safe distance.

