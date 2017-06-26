VIDEO: FBI returns to Elyria with murder suspect to search for Tierra Bryant

Tierra Bryant was last seen on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015 (Source: Family)

FBI search in Elyria for the body of Tierra Bryant June 20. (Source: WOIO)

Investigators searching for Tierra Bryant returned to Elyria Monday, and murder suspect Rashad Hunt was with them.

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, California last Tuesday, June 20, and charged with Bryant's murder, even though her body has not been found. Bryant disappeared in March of 2015 and has not been seen since.

Crews did not find anything along West River Road on Monday, wrapping up the search for the day around 7 p.m.

It appears Hunt was cooperating with police, but so far his cooperation has not led to finding Bryant's body. A source told Cleveland 19 News that Hunt is confused about the exact location. It is a large wooded area, but the search appears to be centered close to the roadway.

Authorities said a news conference will be held at some point Tuesday regarding the case.

Bryant was 20-years-old when she was last seen leaving the Motel 6 on Engle Road in Middleburg Heights.

Hunt, who has an extensive criminal record, is being held without bond.

Rainbow seen near the search for Tierra Bryant. The latest on the search at 9 pic.twitter.com/hA5spX9W0n — Lydia Esparra (@LydiaEsparra19) June 27, 2017

