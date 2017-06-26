Ohio bear sightings: Do you know how to bear-proof your house?

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has confirmed the sighting of a black bear in Kirtland over the weekend and it was attracted to the area for a very specific reason.

Jamey Emmert with ODNR said the picture snapped by a homeowner on Chardon Road shows shows the problem. The bear can be seen lying in a yard directly under a bird feeder full of seed.

"It's like candy to them. It's an easy meal," said Emmert. According to ODNR there are approximately 70 black bears in Ohio and in the summer months they are often spotted coming into more populated areas in search of food.

How to bear-proof your home:

Remove bird feeders from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It will not starve birds, they will find other sources.

Do not set out pet food outside, or remove it after they are done eating.

Keep garbage inside until garbage day.

Clean up after grilling.

What to do if you encounter a bear:

ODNR advises to REMAIN CALM. Then be AWARE:

Act calm and do not run.

Warn the bear you are there in a firm voice.

Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.

Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.

Exit the area.

If you spot a bear ODNR would like you to call your district office.

