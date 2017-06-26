WANTED: Man kidnaps/rapes ex-wife; punches 7 year-old son in face, police say

Akron police are asking for the public's help in locating Dontrell D. Johnson, 34.

Johnson is accused of a domestic-related kidnapping that started in East Canton, Ohio, on June 21 and ended the next night in west Akron.

The victims, a 28-year-old woman and three children: ages 8, 7 and 4, were all picked up at a park in East Canton and brought to an address in the 300 block of Talbot Avenue. The woman was locked in the basement, where the ex-husband ripped her clothes off and attempted to sexually assault her, authorities said.

The victim was let out of the basement the next day to call and talk to friends, but she was not allowed to leave, according to officials. The 7-year-old little boy was punched in the face when he asked for something to eat, police said.

Johnson, the father of the three children, is wanted for abduction, kidnapping, domestic violence, rape and child endangering.

His last known address is on Alan Page Drive SE in Canton, Ohio. He is 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

