Cleveland Margaritaville in the Flats opening date set (again)

Margaritaville Cleveland is now scheduled to open on July 11, 2017. (Source: Margaritaville)

Parrotheads will have to wait a little bit longer for some cheeseburgers in paradise.

The opening of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville down in the new Flats East development has been pushed back to July 11 at 10 a.m. A soft opening is now scheduled for July 3.

The restaurant has 498 seats total and 153 of those are on an outside patio and rooftop bar.

Island Troy will perform at the grand opening from noon until 4 p.m. and Collage performing from 5 to 9 p.m.

Margaritaville will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The original opening date was set for June 27. Construction for Margaritaville started in February.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

