Minimum wage for city of Cleveland employees nearly doubles

Big news for city of Cleveland employees.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced Monday that anyone who does not make at least $15 per hour will be moved to that amount. The increase will be effective April 2018, corresponding with the third year of the City’s union contracts.

"I have made a decision to increase all of our regular full-time and part-time employees, both union and non-union earning less than $15 an hour, up to a $15 hourly rate," said Mayor Jackson. "Because we have union contracts covering the majority of our employees, this $15 per hour minimum rate will need to be discussed with those unions prior to implementation."

Cleveland currently has 7,196 employees. The increase affects an estimated 500 workers.

The new $15 per hour wage continues efforts started during his Cleveland City Council tenure.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.