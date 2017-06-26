If you're the Cavs, there is really only one trade left to make

If the Cavaliers want to improve their roster through a trade, there is really only one trade left to make.

They need to get Paul George.

They need to find a way to make a deal like the one that was reportedly discussed on draft night. Kevin Love goes out, George comes in (with somebody like Kenneth Faried). (It does not have to be Faried, but somebody like that.) They were on the right track with that deal.

If George comes aboard and Love goes out, the Cavaliers will not have a lot of size. Faried is only 6 feet 8 inches tall, but like Tristan Thompson, he plays a little bigger than he is.

Love is a rare "stretch-4" (a big guy that can shoot three-pointers) that can also average a double-double per night. If you're losing him, you better find a way to replace that rebounding.

One thing that is working in the favor of the Cavaliers is that Indiana is stuck. They have to trade George because they know he is not going to re-sign with them. Cleveland is not their only trade partner, but there are not many. The Cavs have to find a way to make a better offer than Boston, and Love is better than anybody the Celtics would offer.

Boston does have more young players and draft picks, however, which might be what Indiana wants.

