Akron Board of Education approves staff reductions for 2017-18 school year

The Akron Board of Education has approved staff reductions for the 2017-18 school year.

The approval took place at Monday's regularly scheduled meeting.

The board is citing three building closures -- Kenmore High, Kent Middle, and Bettes Elementary -- as well as efforts to operate in a fiscally responsible manner.

The areas of reduction include:

Three administrative positions

31 teaching positions

35 tutor positions

Five office support positions

13 custodial services positions

Three full-time, hearing impaired interpreter positions

Three part time, hearing impaired interpreter positions

Akron Public Schools has already made numerous reductions through attrition (e.g., retirements, promotions and resignations).

As additional openings occur, staff will be eligible for recall, per their collective bargaining agreements and board policy.

“We must continue to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars," Superintendent David W. James said. "In the end, that is what necessitates this eventuality for Akron Public Schools. It is most unfortunate that we must let go of outstanding educators and staff due to our economic position. My hope is that staff will be recalled to vacancies that occur to enable them to continue their service to our students and families.”

