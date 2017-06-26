Here's your 2017 northeast Ohio summer construction cheat sheet

Orange barrel season is suddenly in full swing.

Some of the construction chaos starts on the east side on Interstate 271, especially near Wilson Mills Road, where the local lanes are closed for bridge repairs, squeezing everyone into the express lanes in both directions.

And a little farther south on I-271, a lane-widening project means orange barrels and often bumper-to-bumper traffic for several miles -- both directions -- from Miles Road to the Summit County line.

You'll need the most patience on the west side on the Shoreway, as that improvement project we should be used to by now just keeps on going, with around-the-clock traffic flow interruptions in and out of town.

And as far as using Interstate 90, not so fast -- literally.

We're hearing more complaints about bridge painting in Lakewood and Westlake, making rush hour anything but a rush.

For those looking for the bigger picture, here are all of the 2017 construction projects in Cuyahoga County:

