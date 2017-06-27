Police search for missing man with dementia

Police are searching for a missing 63-year-old man that suffers from dementia.

According to police, Willard Ball was last seen on Monday morning at 8 a.m. He reportedly drove away from his home on North Street NW in Warren.

Willard is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2012 Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plate number DWC 1177.

Willard suffers from dementia and may be confused.

If anyone has information on Willard's location, please contact the police department.

