EPA cleaning up Ford chemical spill in Lake Erie

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is assisting Avon Lake officials with a chemical spill in Lake Erie.

According to the EPA, approximately 5,000 gallons of a rust-proofing solution leaked out of a holding tank at Avon Lake's Ford Motor Company assembly plant on Saturday. The fluids contaminated the lake.

The chemical can be irritating to the skin. The EPA and local fire departments are not considering this a public health risk yet, but they are continuing to monitor contamination levels.

This chemical spill comes days after the EPA released a report on Lake Erie's water quality.

