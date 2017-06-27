FBI, police continue search for Tierra Bryant's remains in Elyria

The search for the body of a missing Middleburg Heights woman resumed Tuesday morning in Elyria.

Members of the FBI, the Middleburg Heights Police Department and the Elyria Police Department have spent several days looking through wooded areas in Elyria for the body of Tierra Bryant.

Most recently, law enforcement searched the land near the intersection of Mussey Avenue and West Avenue. On Monday, Rashad Hunt, the suspect in Tierra's disappearance and murder, was brought to the scene of the investigation, but no new leads were announced.

Hunt was arrested on June 20 in Sacramento and charged with murder, even though Tierra's body has not been located. She was last seen in Middleburg Heights in March 2015.

Local and federal police officials are continuing the investigation and are expected to make an announcement if any new details are discovered.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.