10-year-old drowns in Richland County pond

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A 10-year-old girl drowned in a pond near Bellville, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Kassidy Crandall was found floating in a pond near Gatton Rocks Road on Monday.

The young girl was discovered by a man working in a nearby field. He pulled the girl's body out of the pond and called 911.

According to the girl's mother, Kassidy and her 9-year-old brother were outside playing with other neighborhood kids all day.

