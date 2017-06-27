10-year-old drowns in Richland County pond

A 10-year-old girl drowned in a pond near Bellville, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Kassidy Crandall was found floating in a pond near Gatton Rocks Road on Monday.

The young girl was discovered by a man working in a nearby field. He pulled the girl's body out of the pond and called 911.

According to the girl's mother, Kassidy and her 9-year-old brother were outside playing with other neighborhood kids all day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.