Terrier mix named Darren needs a Furever Home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Today Darren, an 8-year-old Terrier mix, is looking for a home ideally without the commotion of other dogs or small children.

The APL has an adoption promotion running through the month. June is Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat month so we have reduced our adult cat (1 year and older) adoption fee to $10 for the month.

Events:

Wednesday, June 28: Justice Fur All, across from the Justice Center at Lakeside and West 3rd Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dog and cat adoptions.

Saturday, July 1: Petco Adoptions Weekend – Steelyard Commons, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

