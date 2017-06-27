Video: Trio snatches thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret

Surveillance video shows three men wanted for stealing clothes at a Victoria’s Secret store inside the Chapel Hill Mall in Akron.

In a matter of minutes the men made away with thousands of dollars of 'Pink' merchandise on Sunday, June 4.

An employee spotted the men running out of the store with the clothing but they did not stop.

Authorities hope someone will recognize the men in this 'grab and go'. The suspects are believed to be black males, between 30-40 years old, 6'2"-6'5" and a thin build.

Anybody with information is asked to call Akron Police Detective Rhodaback at 330-375-2490.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.