Navy holds ceremony to honor Elyria sailor, 6 others killed in USS Fitzgerald

Sailors, survivors, family members, and the community held a ceremony honoring an Elyria man and six other sailors that died in a collision between a Naval destroyer and a large merchant ship.

The ceremony was held Tuesday at a United States Navy base in Japan. More than 2,000 people waved flags and saluted in the street to honor the seven sailors that were killed in the June 17 incident.

According to the US Navy, the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine container ship collided in the early morning hours while around 300 sailors were asleep.

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm, Jr., of Elyria, died as a result of the collision. The 37-year-old sailor was a graduate from Oberlin High School in 1998 and was supposed to retire from the Navy in three months. Rehm was in charge of operating and maintaining weapons direction systems.

A total of seven bodies were found inside the ship's flooded compartments. The other victims include:

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Va.

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, Calif.

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Conn.

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, Calif.

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.