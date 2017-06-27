Parents plead guilty to son's overdose, 7-year-old survived

The Berea couple pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to child endangering and drug possession.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko's 7-year-old son overdosed on heroin at their Milton Street residence on Jan. 11. He survived.

Click here to hear information from an emergency pediatric doctor about the impact of heroin on a child

Simko was immediately sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years probation. She will receive credit for 166 days.

Dowdy will be sentenced on July 18 at 9 a.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.