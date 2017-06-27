Train closes do-over show with 'Drops of Jupiter,' says 'Thank you, Cleveland!'

Northeast Ohio Train fans were a lot happier Wednesday night than they were this past weekend.

After audio issues plagued Saturday night's concert at The Blossom, the band announced they'd put on a free show for those affected at Jacobs Pavilion.

Blossom concert-goers angry after audio problems during "Train" performance

The show was exclusively for those who paid for lawn tickets and experienced sound issues at Blossom, and Live Nation says as many as 5,000 showed up for the do-over show.

Train took to Facebook after Saturday's mishap to say the problems were beyond their control and they wanted to make things right.

Fans really appreciated the gesture.

"They're a class act, they're very loyal to their fans, that makes me a fan forever," said Jill Braun from Solon.

The band closed Wednesday's show with "Drops of Jupiter," and as confetti dropped, the group said: "Thank you Cleveland!"

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.