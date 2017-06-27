U2 Cleveland GA ticket holders: Here's how to get the best 'The Joshua Tree' Tour spot

This Saturday U2 will play its last US concert of 'The Joshua Tree' Tour 2017 in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium. For those who have general admission tickets and want a good floor position, we know how it will work.

According to staff with the Cleveland Browns, who are working with Live Nation, there will be a wristband process. Starting at 8 a.m., they will start handing out numbered wrist bands to those with general admissions tickets at the Cree Gate at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Once you have your wristband you are free to leave. Starting at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m., you must return to the Cree Gate and line back up, according to your wristband number. Once the gates open at 5 p.m. the general admission line will be lead into the stadium to the floor to stake their position.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for everyone including those with assigned seats.

I'm getting this question a lot:

If you don't care about being up front with GA tickets, just go to the Cree gate whenever and you will be sent to the field and stand among the masses.

