InterContinental Hotel Cleveland steps up girl's night in with in-suite spa services

Think of how much more pleasurable vacation would be if you could eliminate travel time and the cost to get there. All of that extra time and money can be spent on pampering yourself -- by getting in-suite massages and eating the tasting menu at the chef's table.

A group of friends joined me at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland recently to take a mini-vacation only a few miles away from home. We checked into the Ontario Suite, which is one of seven suite options, before heading to dinner at the hotel's restaurant, Table 45.

The suite is $1,500 a night, but it's worth it if you can split the cost with your friends. If you just want a room for the night, a king size room is around $189 a night depending on what day of the week it is.

The south-facing room, which opens into a suite and two connecting rooms with both a king sized bed and two full beds, has an at-home feel.

The InterContinental Hotel Cleveland offers 23 luxury suites including 16 corner suites and seven suites on an all-suite floor. The suites offer upscale amenities such as 100 percent goose down comforters, 300-thread-count Egyptian cotton duvet covers and upscale toiletries.

Pro tip: You won't need to pack a toothbrush, toothpaste, cotton swabs, shampoo, conditioner, a razor and shaving cream, a nail file, mouthwash or lotion. The hotel provides the products and they are great. The hotel's hairdryer isn't that powerful though, so if you have room in an overnight bag, bring your own.

After enjoying a delicious fruit and cheese plate, infused waters and a bottle of wine (which we brought), we headed to dinner at Chef/Owner Zack Bruell's Table 45 where Head Chef Matt Anderson treated us to a several courses on his tasting menu. (Go ahead and drool at the pictures and food descriptions in the gallery above.) The cost is $60 per person (plus tax and gratuity). If the tasting menu isn't for you, take a look at the eclectic menu at Table 45 here.

The hotel now offers new in-suite spa services from Relax and Rejuvenate Spa Services. The company sends a trained massage therapist to a hotel, home or workplace.

There are five 50 minute massages offered: (Prices go up to $200)

Custom massage

Calm mind massage

Aroma journey massage

Revitalizing hot stone massage

Mother-to-be harmony massage

The massage therapist I had was experienced. (Her name is Cassie if you'd like to request her by name.)

Before we started, Cassie asked if I was having any health problems and I mentioned that I suffer from migraines. She was able to work the massage around pressure points around my body to hopefully help with the headaches.

While calming music played in the background, Cassie was able to tell me more about my problem areas. It's no surprise that I carry stress in my back and don't sit properly at my desk while typing at a computer all day. There were more surprising things she noticed. Cassie said she knew that I turned to the left to get out of my chair at work every day and that she believed I played volleyball or I was a catcher. I do turn left to get up from my work chair and I was a catcher.

On top of getting some kinks worked out, I also had 50 straight minutes of relaxing "me" time.

That's hard to come by anymore. It turns out I only needed to travel 7 miles from my home to feel like I was far away on a relaxing vacation.

(Oh, and fellow cord-cutters, there was cable!)

